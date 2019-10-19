Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €32.80 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.80 ($38.14) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VIV. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.88 ($34.75).

Get Vivendi alerts:

EPA VIV traded up €0.25 ($0.29) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €25.42 ($29.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,116,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($28.92). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €25.08.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.