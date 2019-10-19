Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Decreased by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush set a $187.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

In related news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $175.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $187.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

