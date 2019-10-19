Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

In related news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $175.71 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.45. The firm has a market cap of $353.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

