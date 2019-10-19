Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Insider Bassey Yau Sells 12,387 Shares

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) insider Bassey Yau sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $49,671.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bassey Yau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Bassey Yau sold 1,300 shares of Virco Mfg. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $5,200.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Bassey Yau sold 105 shares of Virco Mfg. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $344.40.

On Monday, October 7th, Bassey Yau sold 672 shares of Virco Mfg. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $2,607.36.

On Friday, October 4th, Bassey Yau sold 2,194 shares of Virco Mfg. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $8,446.90.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Bassey Yau sold 672 shares of Virco Mfg. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $2,620.80.

On Monday, September 30th, Bassey Yau sold 5,993 shares of Virco Mfg. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $22,833.33.

On Thursday, September 26th, Bassey Yau sold 1,000 shares of Virco Mfg. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $3,800.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Bassey Yau sold 722 shares of Virco Mfg. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $2,823.02.

On Friday, September 20th, Bassey Yau sold 795 shares of Virco Mfg. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $3,100.50.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Bassey Yau sold 10,000 shares of Virco Mfg. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $38,800.00.

Shares of VIRC opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 million, a PE ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 0.71. Virco Mfg. Co. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,015 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 4.95% of Virco Mfg. worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

