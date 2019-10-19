ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 479.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 354,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 815.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 297,520 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the second quarter worth $11,484,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the second quarter worth $11,315,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the second quarter worth $10,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $1,431,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $81,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,538 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ViaSat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.93 and a 1 year high of $97.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -63.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.46.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. ViaSat’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

