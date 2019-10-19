Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 25 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 285,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,735,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.85.

NYSE SHW traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $560.86. 408,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $542.34 and a 200-day moving average of $485.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $355.28 and a 52 week high of $567.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

In other news, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total transaction of $2,323,985.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total transaction of $261,306.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,903.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.