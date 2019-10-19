Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 1,063 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 1.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 470.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 967.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,345. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $55.84.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.3215 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.