Versant Capital Management Inc Has $64,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.6% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective (up from $435.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.93.

In other news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total value of $381,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,773 shares of company stock worth $669,481. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $403.20. 450,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $314.14 and a one year high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.