Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Boosted by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of VZ opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.