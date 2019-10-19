Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
VRTV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. 102,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $210.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.49. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 80.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 39.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 123.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 41.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.
About Veritiv
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.
