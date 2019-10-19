Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

VRTV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. 102,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $210.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.49. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 80.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 39.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 123.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 41.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

