Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VER shares. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price target on Vereit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Vereit from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Vereit alerts:

In other Vereit news, insider Thomas W. Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,427.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vereit by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,363,000 after buying an additional 918,279 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vereit by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 65,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vereit by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vereit by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,240,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,230,000 after buying an additional 424,000 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vereit by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 36,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vereit stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. 12,087,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,073,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. Vereit has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Vereit had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.