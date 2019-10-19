Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VER shares. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price target on Vereit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Vereit from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.
In other Vereit news, insider Thomas W. Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,427.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Vereit stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. 12,087,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,073,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. Vereit has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $10.13.
Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Vereit had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 76.39%.
About Vereit
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.
