Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 54,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 450,928 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $151.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.07.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

