Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Arlington Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,795,000 after purchasing an additional 658,822 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,374,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,453,000 after purchasing an additional 392,164 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,200,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,214,000 after purchasing an additional 277,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 450,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $151.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $119.35 and a 1 year high of $154.51.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.