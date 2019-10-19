Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 128,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $128.95. 190,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,156. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $134.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.77.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.