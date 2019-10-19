Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.70% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $20,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,323,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,855,000 after acquiring an additional 693,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,210,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 509,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 228,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,724,000 after buying an additional 165,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director David Hirsch sold 22,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $257,534.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,197.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of COLL traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.