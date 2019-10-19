Vanguard Group Inc. Has $21.11 Million Stock Position in Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,806,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Point were worth $21,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Five Point by 14.1% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,461,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,593,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Five Point by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Five Point by 54.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,066,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 377,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Five Point by 5.7% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 711,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 38,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Point from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Point in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Five Point stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 217,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,013. Five Point Holdings LLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. Five Point had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Point Holdings LLC will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

