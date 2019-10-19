Vanguard Group Inc. Has $18.74 Million Stake in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,831,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $18,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 252,850.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 33.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 9.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 92,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

RBBN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 160,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,341. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $617.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

