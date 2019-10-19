Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,698,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.96% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $21,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,844. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.96. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 52.72%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

