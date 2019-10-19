Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 3,500 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $988,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 70,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare Inc increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 384,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,314,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter.

IEF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.95. 2,232,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,008,635. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.75 and a twelve month high of $114.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.70.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

