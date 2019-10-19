Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after acquiring an additional 36,079 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 922,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,670,000 after acquiring an additional 131,608 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 751,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,782.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.83. 5,295,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,205,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a $62.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

