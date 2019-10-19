Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases 16,200 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Filament LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Filament LLC now owns 126,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 49.3% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 65,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 21,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.25. 7,899,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,372,916. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

