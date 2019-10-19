Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New $213,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 122.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.06. 3,385,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average is $82.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

