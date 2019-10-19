Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,318. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The business had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,173,365 shares in the company, valued at $388,737,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.98 per share, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,232.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 35,752 shares of company stock worth $3,940,114. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $185.00 price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

