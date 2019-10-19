Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys 16,368 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,368 shares during the quarter. Prospect Capital makes up about 1.4% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Prospect Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 160,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,003,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Prospect Capital by 16.8% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry bought 139,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $894,470.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,460,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,549,849.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Barry bought 237,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,508,013.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,004,363.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSEC shares. ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Prospect Capital presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of PSEC stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 781,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,660. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $7.12.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.69 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

