ValuEngine Upgrades SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

SUBARU CORP/ADR stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.43. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. SUBARU CORP/ADR had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SUBARU CORP/ADR will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SUBARU CORP/ADR were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

