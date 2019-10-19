ValuEngine Lowers Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. 21,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,171. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $211.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.37% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million. Analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 56.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 598,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 36,019 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 89.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.