ValuEngine Lowers Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Sunday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Boxlight will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boxlight by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boxlight by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 242,393 shares during the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

