ValuEngine Downgrades Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) to Strong Sell

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ISNPY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

