Valero Energy Co. Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Valero Energy in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.56.

Valero Energy stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day moving average is $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.48. Valero Energy has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $100.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 122.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

