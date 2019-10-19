VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VLEEY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded VALEO/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised VALEO/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,298. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. VALEO/S has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

