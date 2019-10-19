Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 799 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 47,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 140,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 51,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 271,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $237,171.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

HPE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,413,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

