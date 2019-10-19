Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Franklin Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In related news, VP John J. Haines sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $875,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,504.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $40,040.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,671.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,014. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.04. The company had a trading volume of 168,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,802. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.29. Franklin Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.31 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.