Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 58.8% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO J Donald Sherman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $4,015,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,670.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.30, for a total value of $5,286,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,498,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,164,335.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,044 shares of company stock worth $13,798,763 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS traded down $6.45 on Friday, reaching $154.11. The stock had a trading volume of 621,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. HubSpot Inc has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $207.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.26 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. Cowen set a $170.00 price objective on HubSpot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $215.00 price objective on HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

