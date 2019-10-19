Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 702 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,388,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,793,000 after buying an additional 622,639 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 989,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,293,000 after buying an additional 487,453 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4,936.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 460,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after buying an additional 451,344 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,037,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 398.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 149,464 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.34. 167,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,781. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.25. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $59.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.37 million. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ohad Korkus sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $548,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

