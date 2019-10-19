Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $53.67. 712,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,084. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.