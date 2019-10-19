USA Technologies’ (USAT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

USAT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,650 shares.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.