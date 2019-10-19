US Capital Advisors Comments on PBF Energy Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.49.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.09%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PBF. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

PBF opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.63. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 686,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,025,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 2,882,241 shares of company stock valued at $67,803,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

