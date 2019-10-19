UOS Network (UOS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,682.00

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One UOS Network token can now be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. UOS Network has a market cap of $394,868.00 and approximately $11,682.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UOS Network has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UOS Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,044.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.06 or 0.02673859 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009180 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001796 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00719107 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003113 BTC.

UOS Network Token Profile

UOS Network (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,549,496 tokens. The official website for UOS Network is uos.network . The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network

Buying and Selling UOS Network

UOS Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UOS Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UOS Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UOS Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UOS Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.