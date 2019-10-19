Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USAP. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,869. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $122.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter worth $794,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 109.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 10.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 488,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 46,469 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 16.1% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 448,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,315 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

