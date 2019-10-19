Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

UBX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on Unity Biotechnology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of UBX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 141,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,585. The firm has a market cap of $305.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $17.46.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 164,400.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

