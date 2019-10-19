Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
UBX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on Unity Biotechnology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Shares of UBX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 141,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,585. The firm has a market cap of $305.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $17.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 164,400.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.
About Unity Biotechnology
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.
