UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Cut to $257.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $281.00 to $257.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.84.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH opened at $245.34 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,517,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $11,838,120. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,291 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $105,652,000 after purchasing an additional 45,685 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 37,933 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 24,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.