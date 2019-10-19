UnitedHealth Group Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $14.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $14.97 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.88 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share.

UNH has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.84.

NYSE UNH opened at $245.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.63. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $11,838,120. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

