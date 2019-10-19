United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 65.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 41.7% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.46.

NYSE:UPS opened at $117.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average of $109.80. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $123.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

