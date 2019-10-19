United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives €43.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €42.62 ($49.56).

UTDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

UTDI traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Monday, reaching €35.52 ($41.30). 213,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 40.92. United Internet has a twelve month low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a twelve month high of €35.99 ($41.85). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

