United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,366,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.16% of United Insurance worth $19,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in United Insurance by 183.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Integre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on UIHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In related news, insider John Scott St bought 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,201.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $79,983.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Maroney bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,960 shares of company stock valued at $140,456. Insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIHC stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 45,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,918. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.