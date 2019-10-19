United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $90.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.53. United Continental has a 52-week low of $77.02 and a 52-week high of $97.85.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Continental will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,024 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.85, for a total transaction of $90,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,056 shares of company stock worth $647,516. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in United Continental in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in United Continental by 5.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United Continental by 2.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in United Continental by 5.3% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in United Continental in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

