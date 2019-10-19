Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lessened by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,989,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 164.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 51.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 666.8% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 88,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after buying an additional 77,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $161.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

