Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $2,106,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 74.1% during the third quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 245,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,801,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $197.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cascend Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP stock opened at $161.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

