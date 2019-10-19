Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,981 ($25.89).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULE. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,820 ($23.78) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ultra Electronics to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.63) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of Ultra Electronics stock opened at GBX 1,933 ($25.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ultra Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98). The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,060.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,796.51.

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 52.50 ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 50 ($0.65) by GBX 2.50 ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Ultra Electronics will post 12159.0001788 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Tony Rice purchased 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,152 ($28.12) per share, for a total transaction of £57,824.24 ($75,557.61).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

