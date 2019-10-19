UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,850 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,522,000 after purchasing an additional 226,756 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.47 per share, with a total value of $214,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank W. Baier purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $99,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,837.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,519 shares of company stock valued at $327,766 in the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNOB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. 61,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $23.36.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.88 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

CNOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

